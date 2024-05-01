Madrid stars keen on Kroos stay after Munich masterclass

Toni Kroos has not decided where his future lies but his team-mates are hoping he chooses to stay at Real Madrid after his Champions League masterclass against Bayern Munich.

The experienced 34-year-old German midfielder shone for Real in their 2-2 semi-final first leg draw at his former stomping ground in Bavaria on a gripping Tuesday night.

Kroos's contract expires in the summer after a decade with the record 14-time Champions League winners. "I want to win as much as possible this season -- I don't think about the future," he said after the game.

Looking beyond obvious standout Vinicius Junior, who netted both of Madrid's goals against Bayern, Kroos was Madrid's finest player in a match where Los Blancos could have been beaten.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern created more chances and Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said they were at their best, compared to his side which only showed their top level in flashes.

Kroos was by contrast supremely consistent and his superb ball for Vinicius helped Madrid take the lead.

The former Germany international was a step ahead of everyone else on the pitch, pointing to Vinicius where he planned to play the ball, a pass which didn't seem to be on.

Vinicius, closely acquainted with Kroos's quality, made the right run and the veteran threaded the needle with his slide-rule pass. "We train together so much, I know Kroos very well and he knows me very well," explained the Brazilian forward.

Vinicius' strike-partner Rodrygo said he would love Kroos to stay. "We always tell him (Kroos) to stay, not just one but many years more, age doesn't matter," Rodrygo told Movistar.

"He's so masterful, with such class, I love playing with him, I hope he keeps going."