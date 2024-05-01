Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Minister directs fertiliser companies to withdraw recent urea price hike

Our Staff Reporter
May 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   In a move to protect the interests of farmers, the Federal Industries and Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has directed the fertilizer companies to withdraw recent urea price hike.

He said this while chairing an emergency meeting with representatives of fertilizer companies, including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Private Limited, and Fatima Fertilizer Company, to discuss the sudden price hike. Secretary Industry and Production Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting. The minister has rejected the fertilizer companies’ justification for the price increase, citing no change in production costs. He emphasised that the government’s top priority is to protect farmers’ interests and ensure the uninterrupted supply of urea during the upcoming Kharif season. The fertilizer companies sought time of three days to reverse the decision to grant relief to farmers.

The minister highlighted that the government has decided to import 200,000 metric tonnes of urea. Further, even 500,000 metric tonnes of urea would be imported if needed to meet local demands. He directed all provinces to stop hoarding and illegal profiteering of urea fertilizer, adding that fertilizer companies should share urea fertilizer distribution plan every month in advance. The minister asked fertilizer companies that all stakeholders should be consulted before increasing urea fertilizer prices in future. He stressed that increase in price of urea fertilizer without increase in cost of production is not acceptable.

Our Staff Reporter

