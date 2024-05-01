MWMC upgrades trash collection capacity with 62 new containers

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Tuesday received 62 new trash containers from Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer after these were donated by a non-profit NGO at a ceremony here Tuesday to take waste collection capacity to the next level. The containers, 60 of them small and two big ones, were donated by Farmers Development Organization (FDO), said an official release issued here.

Assistant commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar, senior manager operations MWMC Faheem Lodhi, manager operations Anwaar ul Haq, FDO administration officials were present among others.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that such public private partnerships would be encouraged for public welfare and development initiatives. He said, the FDO contribution would be helpful in enhancing company’s waste collection capacity under CSO bridge project. DC said that steps were being taken to overcome shortage of manpower in the company to put in place an exemplary cleanliness mechanism in Multan. Rizwan Qadeer heaped praise on FDO for contribution to upgrade MWMC capacity and added that private sector was cooperating with public sector in every sector for development. Later, DC distributed certificates among the FDO officials and private sector representatives.

10,000 fruit, shady trees plantation completed:DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed 10,000 shady and fruit tree plantations at different intersections and green belts of the city under the Chief Minister’s “Green Future” Project.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while planting fruit trees at Nishtar Chowk here on Tuesday. The DG PHA said that the department was committed to making the city green and clean, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Green Future Project would be made successful. He said that the success of the Green Future Project was the need of the hour to offer a clean and beautiful city to the next generation. He said that tree plantations were being made at all intersections and green belts of the city.

Asif maintained that the plantation of 10,000 shady and fruit trees has been completed, however, efforts were being made to plant as many as possible trees in the city.