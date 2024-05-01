Nourish-Maa campaign to be launched in KP in mid-May

PESHAWAR - A meeting held under the chairman­ship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minis­ter for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Tuesday which decided to launch the Nourish-Maa campaign in mid-May in the province.

A delegation of Nutrition Internation­al, led by Dr Irfan, Deputy Country Di­rector, and Imtiaz Ali Shah, Programme Manager KP, met the KP Health Minis­ter in his office.

Dr Irfan while briefing the minister said that Maternal Nutrition Campaign (Nour­ish-Maa), aligned with the Pakistan Mater­nal Nutrition Strategy 2022, is a collabora­tive effort between Nutrition International, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MoNHS­R&C), Provincial Departments of Health (DoH), and key stakeholders such as the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecolo­gists Pakistan (SOGP).

The Nourish-Maa campaign aims to “improve the knowledge and capacity of Health Care Providers (HCPs) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) to advance mater­nal nutrition interventions in Pakistan.”

Qasim Ali Shah was informed that nutrition international is supporting the scale up of Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS) in Battagram and Mardan district of KP to improve the health of mothers and babies by reducing anaemia in mothers. For this purpose, NI will train all public sector health providers involved in antenatal care services to provide counselling on MMS. NI will also ensure provision of MMS Tablets to the Health Department, Battagram. During the project Imple­mentation Research Study will also be implemented to gauge the process and outcomes of MMS Scale up services on health of mothers and babies.

The minister was told that Nutrition International supports the provincial and district governments in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa to strengthen maternal and newborn health and nutrition services. The overall strategy design was devel­oped after a series of internal and external consultations; with a focus on ensuring pregnant women receive iron containing supplements MMS for anaemia reduction.