One dies, six injured in cylinder balst

KARACHI - A man killed, and six persons were injured on Tuesday when a cylinder exploded in the jurisdiction of Mith­dar police station in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Ka­rachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby ve­hicle and rocked the area. Fire erupt­ed in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

The impact of the blast caused merchandise from the shop to scatter onto the street. Upon receiving the alert, local people, Edhi ambulance and voluntairs reached to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid. SSP

City Arif Aziz has said that the po­lice investigating into the incident. “The bomb disposal squad (BDS) has also been summoned to further inquire into the nature of the blast,” police officer said. Police authori­ties have confirmed the fatality of one individual and injuries sus­tained by four others. The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar, while the injured are iden­tified as Rafiq (45), Essa (30), Aftab (23), and Adnan (22).

POLICE ARREST INJURED SUSPECT AFTER ENCOUNTER

A patrolling team of Phuleli po­lice station arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Jurial Shah grave­yard here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that the police signalled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.

He claimed that one of the sus­pects sustained a bullet during the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike but his accomplice managed to escape.

The police later apprehended the injured suspect, identified as Sajjad Kasuri alias Sajju and shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital for sur­gery of his bullet wound sustained in his leg. The police claimed to have recovered a pistol and 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.