Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Pak Army, Highways Dept undertaking road clearance operation in Murree

Pak Army, Highways Dept undertaking road clearance operation in Murree
Web Desk
2:45 PM | May 01, 2024
Pakistan Army, Highways Department and Rescue-1122 are vigorously undertaking a road clearance operation in Aliot area of Murree.

Last night, the Pakistan Army started the clearance operation on the request of local population and in view of gravity of the situation as a result of land sliding due to recent rains in Aliot area of Murree.

A large rock had blocked the road, which could have caused collateral damage and loss of properties in the area.

Murree-Kohala Road was opened for one-way traffic, while work is continuing to break the rock.

Engineers of Pakistan Army as well as officials of Highways Department and Rescue-1122 are spearheading the rescue operation.

It is said road maintenance work and removal of the hanging rock will be completed by this evening.

