Pakistan, US hold talks to boost bilateral ties, trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States held wide ranging talks in Islamabad on Tuesday covering all aspects of bilateral relations with focus on regional security situation. The US side was led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass while Pakistani side was led by Acting Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi. Under Secretary Bass was assisted by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom. Sources told this scribe that regional security situation with focus on Afghanistan also came under discussion during the talks. Pakistan took the American delegation into confidence on the cross-border terrorism on the western borders and the fresh wave of terrorism in Pakistan emanating from the Afghan soil. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security, a brief communique issued by the Pakistani Foreign Office said. During the talks, both the sides reviewed the existing trade investment and economic cooperation and decided to further enhance it. The Pakistani delegation informed the US about potential investment opportunities in different fields and urged the US side to enhance its investment portfolio in Pakistan. According to the sources, US assured full cooperation in enhancing trade investment and economic cooperation with Pakistan. The US also assured full cooperation to Pakistan in its counter-terrorism operations against rising militancy.