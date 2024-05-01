Pakpattan police launch crackdown against drug dealers

Pakpattan - In a concerted effort to combat drug trafficking and addiction, the Pakpattan Police have undertaken a relentless crackdown on drug dealers, resulting in the recovery of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 2.26 million so far this year. This initiative aligns with the Police Department’s commitment to safeguarding communities and ensuring a safer environment for the younger generation. Since the launch of grand operation this year, 502 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 504 drug dealers across Pakpattan. District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wallayat highlighted the significant progress made, revealing that authorities seized 223 kg of hashish, 03 kg of opium, 01 kg of heroin, and 5221 liters of alcohol from the apprehended suspects. DPO Wallayat emphasized the comprehensive approach adopted by law enforcement agencies, utilizing all available resources to eradicate narcotics and dangerous substances from society. By identifying and targeting the elements involved in drug-related crimes, the police aim to impose strict penalties and cleanse society of such harmful influences. “This crackdown represents our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities, particularly our youth, from the devastating effects of drug abuse,” stated DPO Wallayat.

“We are resolute in our mission to rid Pakpattan of drugs, ensuring a safer and healthier future for everyone.” The Pakpattan Police’s efforts extend beyond mere enforcement, focusing on community engagement and awareness programs to prevent drug abuse at its roots. By fostering partnerships with local stakeholders and educating the public about the dangers of narcotics and addiction, law enforcement aims to create a resilient and drug-free society.

Members of the public are encouraged to support these initiatives by reporting any suspicious activities or information related to drug trafficking anonymously to the authorities. Together, we can build a stronger, drug-free Pakpattan for generations to come.