Parents, society’s role vital to eliminate polio virus: Dr Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD - Direc­tor Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Tuesday said that polio drives along with routine immunization was key in preventing the virus reinfection where par­ents should cooperate with polio teams and urged the media to play a role in con­vincing parents.

The ongoing polio eradi­cation campaign till May 3 in 91 districts of the coun­try could only be made suc­cessful through the support of the people, he said while talking to PTV news channel.

He said that it is the col­lective responsibility of scholars, teachers, stake­holders and civil society members to play their full role in the success of polio drive so that the country could get rid of this conta­gious disease. While appre­ciating, he said that polio workers are fulfilling their responsibility by going door to door and the public has a responsibility to vaccinate their children against polio.

“Parents are request­ed to avoid fake propagan­da against the polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from the polio virus,” he advised.