Partner in Arms

Another crucial partnership of Pakistan that lies in the regional compass is with Turkey. With the Commander of Turkish Land Forces visiting Pakistan to discuss military ties and cooperation, it is needless to mention how worthy the bilateral security partnership has been. It goes back to 1954 when both countries officially engaged in military and security cooperation. Now that the Commander has visited, we are assured once again that this “unique” partnership is not ending anytime soon. Historically aligned with Pakistan’s presence in the Western bloc, it is a diplomatic win that the relationship with Turkey did not go down when Pakistan pulled out of the bloc gradually.

Turkey and Pakistan kept up their pace and level of security and military exchanges. For Pakistan, Turkey has been a gateway to advanced military tech and hardware. Over the years, no ideational barriers popped up to hamper this partnership and in a way, it reflects the mutual will and benefits both countries carry for each other. One moment deserves a special mention here; the time when Turkey helped upgrade Pakistan’s F16 fighters bought from the US. Pakistan’s forces’ personnel also get training from Turkish forces regarding the maintenance of hardware and its advancement.

Put simply, if we look at Pakistan’s security relationship with Saudi Arabia as that of a provider of military training, often manifested in joint exercises, Pakistan’s relationship with Turkey is the other way around. Turkey is a trusted partner that does not withdraw from the relationship based on any strategic calculations and extends training to Pakistani forces. It is also the country that helped Pakistan in its naval modernisation by building the MILGEM-class corvette ships. Now the more recent procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 drones has expanded our unmanned capabilities.

This is the era of drone warfare. Defence capabilities are now grounded in advanced drone tech. Given its prevalence in modern conflicts, Ukraine, Syria, and Israel, and the focus of world military powers – China and the US, on developing advanced drone capabilities, Pakistan should work with Turkish companies to transfer tech and help us build indigenous systems. The plus side is that Turkish companies are willing to expand military hardware programs in Pakistan as this will reduce reliance on foreign-made ships, drones, and aircraft. Conferring Nishan-e-Imtiaz on the Turkish Commander is a token of strong military ties and they must soar from where they are now.