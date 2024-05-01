Philippines says Chinese coast guard elevating tensions in South China Sea

The Philippines on Wednesday accused China's coast guard of elevating tensions in the South China Sea after two vessels suffered damage from water cannon use by Beijing, an official said.

Philippine officials have said a coast guard ship and a fisheries vessel were damaged when Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons at them while on their way to the disputed Scarborough shoal on Tuesday to help Filipino fishermen at sea.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine coast guard spokesperson on South China Sea matters, said their Chinese counterparts have elevated tensions after it directly used water cannon against one of its vessels for the first time.

"It just goes to show that Goliath is becoming more Goliath. They don't hesitate to use brute force to violate international law," Tarriela told a briefing.

China has previously used water cannons against Philippine navy-crewed civilian supply vessels in the region.