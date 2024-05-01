Protest against death of youth in Bajaur CTD custody

BAJAUR - Local activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Tuesday their intention to stage a protest following the reported death of a young man while in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police in Bajaur tribal district.
According to the family, Abubakar, from Mamond tehsil, had been detained by the Bajaur CTD police from Okara area in Punjab about one and a half months ago. They claim that despite his deteriorating health condition, allegedly due to illness, Abubakar was not provided with medical treatment while in custody. He had been running a shop to support his family prior to his detention.
Abubakar’s death under mysterious circumstances in CTD police custody has sparked outrage and distress among the local community.
The area’s PTI activists, including Najeeb Khan Mamond and others, have announced to protest against what they perceive as the suspicious circumstances surrounding Abubakar’s death while in the custody of the CTD police.
Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan stated that Abubakar had been in police custody but asserted that he passed away due to cardiac arrest. According to the police, Abubakar was being taken to court when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died before his scheduled appearance.
The police department has initiated an investigation into the matter.