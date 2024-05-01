Protest against death of youth in Bajaur CTD custody

BAJAUR - Local activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Tuesday their intention to stage a protest following the reported death of a young man while in the custody of the Counter-Ter­rorism Department (CTD) po­lice in Bajaur tribal district.

According to the family, Abu­bakar, from Mamond tehsil, had been detained by the Ba­jaur CTD police from Okara area in Punjab about one and a half months ago. They claim that de­spite his deteriorating health condition, allegedly due to ill­ness, Abubakar was not pro­vided with medical treatment while in custody. He had been running a shop to support his family prior to his detention.

Abubakar’s death under mys­terious circumstances in CTD police custody has sparked out­rage and distress among the lo­cal community.

The area’s PTI activists, in­cluding Najeeb Khan Mamond and others, have announced to protest against what they per­ceive as the suspicious circum­stances surrounding Abuba­kar’s death while in the custody of the CTD police.

Meanwhile, District Police Of­ficer Sajjad Khan stated that Abubakar had been in police custody but asserted that he passed away due to cardiac ar­rest. According to the police, Abubakar was being taken to court when he suffered a car­diac arrest and died before his scheduled appearance.

The police department has initiated an investigation into the matter.