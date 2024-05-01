Provision of sports facilities to seminaries govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that the provincial government will impart train­ings and sponsor the foreign visits of those players with dif­ferent abilities who have shown outstanding performance in dif­ferent categories of sports.

He appreciated the organis­ing sports events for the stu­dents of seminaries and per­sons with different abilities and said that such events would help in hunting the tal­ent in sports. He said that, provision of sports facilities and opportunities to the stu­dents of seminaries was one of the priority areas of his gov­ernment. “We will go all out to provide all those facilities and opportunities to seminar­ies’ students which are avail­able to the students of schools, they have talent and abilities to prove their mettle in sports at national and international lev­els,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister was ad­dressing the inaugural ceremo­ny of Inter-Madaris and Persons with Different Abilities Games 2024 at Hayatabad Sports Com­plex Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Ali Amin Gandapur on the occasion also inaugurated the swimming pool and 3D Squash Court at Hayatabad Sports Com­plex.

Addressing the ceremo­ny, the Chief Minister said that steps will be taken under a well planned strategy for the pro­motion of sports activities in the province. “Sportsmen hav­ing outstanding performance in different competitions will also be fully sponsored so that they can participate in sports com­petitions at international level and can earn good name for the country and province by win­ning the competitions.”

The Chief Minister announced a prize of Rs50 lac each for the winner, runner-up and third po­sition holder teams in the Inter Madaris Games 2024. It is perti­nent to mention that, this prize money will be given by the Chief Minister, which is other than the prizes to be awarded by the Sports Department.

Addressing the audience, Ali Amin Gandapur said that work on restoration of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium will be com­pleted soon, efforts are being made to hold the international matches in aforementioned sta­dium this year. He said that, the provincial government would also organise district, provincial and national level sports events as well and besides providing sports facilities and opportuni­ties, positive image of the prov­ince would also be projected nationally and internationally through sports activities.

The Chief Minister men­tioned that sports activities were very important to pro­tect youth from the scourge of drugs and to utilise them posi­tively. He said that as per vision of Imran Khan, facilities and ex­tracurricular activities would be extended to the students of seminaries. It was the mis­sion of government to create a healthy society through sports activities. Adviser to Chief Min­ister on Sports and Youth Af­fairs Syed Fakhar Jahan also ad­dressed the event.