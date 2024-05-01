Provision of sports facilities to seminaries govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that the provincial government will impart trainings and sponsor the foreign visits of those players with different abilities who have shown outstanding performance in different categories of sports.
He appreciated the organising sports events for the students of seminaries and persons with different abilities and said that such events would help in hunting the talent in sports. He said that, provision of sports facilities and opportunities to the students of seminaries was one of the priority areas of his government. “We will go all out to provide all those facilities and opportunities to seminaries’ students which are available to the students of schools, they have talent and abilities to prove their mettle in sports at national and international levels,” he remarked.
The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Inter-Madaris and Persons with Different Abilities Games 2024 at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar here on Tuesday.
Ali Amin Gandapur on the occasion also inaugurated the swimming pool and 3D Squash Court at Hayatabad Sports Complex.
Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that steps will be taken under a well planned strategy for the promotion of sports activities in the province. “Sportsmen having outstanding performance in different competitions will also be fully sponsored so that they can participate in sports competitions at international level and can earn good name for the country and province by winning the competitions.”
The Chief Minister announced a prize of Rs50 lac each for the winner, runner-up and third position holder teams in the Inter Madaris Games 2024. It is pertinent to mention that, this prize money will be given by the Chief Minister, which is other than the prizes to be awarded by the Sports Department.
Addressing the audience, Ali Amin Gandapur said that work on restoration of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium will be completed soon, efforts are being made to hold the international matches in aforementioned stadium this year. He said that, the provincial government would also organise district, provincial and national level sports events as well and besides providing sports facilities and opportunities, positive image of the province would also be projected nationally and internationally through sports activities.
The Chief Minister mentioned that sports activities were very important to protect youth from the scourge of drugs and to utilise them positively. He said that as per vision of Imran Khan, facilities and extracurricular activities would be extended to the students of seminaries. It was the mission of government to create a healthy society through sports activities. Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan also addressed the event.