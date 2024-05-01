Punjab cabinet approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

LAHORE - Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the issuance of “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card” besides taking several key decisions regarding new initiatives in various departments. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over sixth meeting of the cabinet which also decided to ensure strict enforcement of the one-dish ban in marriage ceremonies. Additionally, approval was granted for providing free medicines to cancer patients and an agreement was reached to include more patients in the project.

The fundamental approval for the implementation of the Kisan Card by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was granted, and an assessment was made to provide direct cash subsidy to small wheat growers. Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “All resources of Punjab are available for the farmers. We cannot allow the exploitation of farmers by middlemen. It is my intention to ensure affordable bread for the people”.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to conditionally approve the provision and filtration of water projects in Punjab through the local government department. It was decided to allocate Rs 10 billion to Central Business District Authority for the establishment of the IT city. The meeting was briefed that Riyadh’s Saudi Academy is also ready to open a campus in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Ten towers will be built in the IT city, and the Twin Towers will be immediately constructed. An agreement was reached on providing Rs 10 billion seed money to establish the IT city in Lahore, convincing Chinese companies to establish campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary to create a pool of professionals from various fields, stating that a program for the provision of free medicines to homes would be launched in May.

Also, approval was given to empower the Deputy Commissioners to impose Section 144 in Punjab. The approval was also given to appoint the ADC instead of ADCR in municipal institutions until the election of public representatives.

In the meeting, it was agreed to set the fee for platinum category number plates for cars at Rs1 million, and approval was granted for the design of personalized and vanity number plates.

It was agreed to conduct performance audits of every ministry in Punjab. The cabinet approved funds for financial assistance to individuals affected by landslides in Mari Tehsil, Prenah, with Rs1 million per house. Approval was given for the recruitment of allied health professionals on contractual basis for the Department of Specialized and Health Care Medical Department, teaching hospitals, and other field offices.

The cabinet approved the formation of the Board of Management for Gujranwala Medical College and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act 2003.

Extension of contracts for employees of the IRMNCH & Nutrition Program under the Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation, DGHS Punjab, Lahore was approved. The cabinet approved the extension of contracts for 14 employees of the Energy Department’s RE Consultation Cell.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Advocate General to amend the contract policy so that no extension in contracts would be granted without cabinet approval. Approval was granted for direct foreign investment of $350 million in the cement plant project in Choa Saidan Shah area of Chakwal district.

In-Principle approval was also given for the establishment of three new cement plants and expansion of four cement plants by the N.O.C. The request for water supply for the Soda Ash Plant from the Migrant Branch Canal Fatehpur Mehrab, District Khushab, was approved.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif instructed modeling of the Migrant Branch Canal for meeting water needs and emphasized that industries and investments should not be hindered in Punjab. Approval was granted to rename the Allied More to Small Industrial Estate Road in Faisalabad as Captain Dr. Muhammad Bilal Khalil Shaheed Road. Muhammad Afzal Khan Khokhar was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company in the meeting. The formation of a high-level committee for smog control and approval of the annual calendar for the first parliamentary year of the Punjab Assembly were also approved in the meeting.