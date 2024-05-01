Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Punjab police need reforms, donning uniforms doesn't solve problems: Gandapur

5:02 PM | May 01, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Wednesday that Punjab police needed reforms, problems could not be solved by just donning police uniforms.

Ali Amin Gandapur, while talking to private news channel, said, “If I pinpoint something, everyone starts criticising me. Everyone knows what was economic and employment situation when the PTI government was in power and how PDM performed in its previous and present regime?”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister said mere lip service did not work. Similarly, making tiktok videos could not help resolve masses’ issues.

The Punjab police remained instrumental in the worst poll rigging during General Elections 2024. Punjab police direly needed to be reformed, he said.

