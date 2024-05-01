SCCI and ACE Academy support Zohaib’s ascent in international tennis

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and ACE Tennis Academy, owned by renowned tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, have joined forces to sponsor the international training of rising tennis star, Zohaib Afzal Malik. This sponsorship is part of a broader initiative to nurture young talent and enhance Pakistan's presence in the international tennis arena.

Zohaib recently returned from a rigorous training stint at the prestigious Troops Tennis Academy in Bangkok, Thailand, where he honed his skills to compete more effectively on the international circuit. The program covered all facets of tennis training, focusing on physical, mental, and tactical development.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, reflecting on the partnership with the SCCI President Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Malik, emphasized the need for continued support from the corporate sector. "By supporting promising athletes, we are not only fostering individual talent but also promoting Pakistan's stature in international sports. We are hopeful that more corporations like SCCI will come forward to support this cause," he remarked.

Aisam emphasized the pivotal role of the SCCI in enhancing Pakistan's sports sector, particularly noting Sialkot’s prominence as a major global hub for sports goods manufacturing. Under the adept leadership of Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SCCI extends considerable support to sports by backing athletes and teams, promoting the sports goods industry, upgrading sports infrastructure, facilitating sponsorships and partnerships, and fostering community engagement to further sports development in the nation. He hopes that the SCCI’s initiative, aimed at elevating Pakistan tennis through collaboration with ACE Tennis Academy, would yield long-term benefits for tennis in Pakistan.

Expressing his gratitude, Zohaib thanked Mr. Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his entire team as well as the ACE Tennis Academy. "This support is crucial for young athletes like me who aspire to excel on the global stage but are hindered by financial constraints. Initiatives like this are vital for the growth of tennis in Pakistan," he said.

Zohaib also praised Troops Tennis Academy for their exceptional coaching. "The experienced coaches at Troops Tennis Academy are instrumental in enhancing the skills of their athletes, preparing them meticulously for international challenges," he added.

Looking ahead, Zohaib is eager to return to the academy to continue his training. "The expertise I gained is invaluable, and I am committed to leveraging this opportunity to reach my ultimate goal of competing at the ATP level," he concluded.

With the support of institutions like SCCI and ACE Tennis Academy, young talents like Zohaib are set to make significant strides on the international tennis scene, thereby contributing to the sport's development in Pakistan.