Sessions court dismisses Maneka’s plea for case transfer to other court

Islamabad - Session Judge (East) Shahrukh Arjumand has dismissed application filed by former husband of Bushra Bibi to transfer case to other court, on Tuesday.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand has been hearing case against conviction of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in unlawful marriage case. Couple was convicted by Judge Qudrat Ullah on February 3rd just 5 days before general elections in marathon jail trial at Adiala Jail for 7 years imprisonment.

Khawar Maneka complainant in the case appeared at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday and informed the judge that, “with all due respect he feels that this court is inclined towards PTI in general and Imran Khan Niazi in particular.” He further said that, “Farah Gogi and Zulfiqar Bukhari is calling his daughters and telling them that this court has been taken care of and now I don’t have any feelings from this court for justice.” Judge Shahrukh Arjumand asked him, “How have you presumed this? Were there any instances where you felt that I’ve sympathies for PTI?” Mr. Manka replied, “My daughters and their husbands are receiving phone calls and with all due respect and apologies I want my case transferred from this court.”

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand remarked, “In my 21 years of career as a jurist, this is the first time someone has raised objection on me.”

Mr. Maneka said, “My family issue has been made public, winning or losing is not my concern anymore, I want justice for Allah And Rasool.” Judge Arjumand said, “You’re talking about me, both of us have to go to our graves, the seat of Judge is not important for me.”

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, lawyer of Imran Khan, told the court that this man is a compulsive liar and it’s shameful. He’s trying to put pressure on this court. There must be a limit to his lies. He’s not worthy of anything, he has lied in face of the court he’s the man of of lowest caliber.

Judge Arjumand told Salman Akran Raja that his claim is not on you, guess what I’d be feeling right now. Judge Arjumand also remarked that it’s a dilema of our country when a party wins a case then it’s all good, when they lose a case they say judge has taken money. He then asked Khawar Maneka that, How many judges will you change? You’ve a concern which you’ve showed today but there’s a stage for that appeal. I’ve presided over most of the case and I won’t be able to transfer it now, High Court can transfer it now.

After hearing the arguments Judge Shahrukh Arjumand reserved the verdict which was announced later. The order stated that under section 528 CrPC once hearing has been commenced, then a case cannot be transferred / entrusted to any other court by Session Judge.

The application was dismissed and hearing has been adjourned till May 08th. The court has also ordered that if the complainant doesn’t show up on next hearing case will be decided in their absence.