Seven policemen wounded in Taunsa Sharif terrorist attack in the dead of night

At least seven policemen were wounded when terrorists from a banned outfit attacked a checkpoint in Taunsa Sharif city of Punjab on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said this was the second terrorist attack on the Jhangi checkpost in a span of two months, which was foiled by a police team.

According to details, around 20 terrorists armed with grenades, rocket launchers and laser-light guns attacked the checkpost. As the police party repulsed the attack, a pitched gun battle ensued which continued for three hours.

The spox said the terrorists attacked from different directions taking advantage of the dark night, but beat a retreat as they ran out of ammunition.