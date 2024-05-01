Soneri Bank announces Q1 results for 2024 with PBT growth of 31.91pc YoY

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in their 204th meeting held in Karachi on April 30, 2024, approved the bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs3,554 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs1,760 million for the quarter ended March 2024, as compared to Rs2,694 million and Rs1,489 million respectively in the same period last year growing impressively by 31.91 percent and 18.20 percent respectively. The bank’s EPS was recorded at Rs1.5965 per share for the current reporting quarter, as compared to Rs1.3506 for the comparative prior period. The bank’s net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 improved to Rs5,849 million from Rs4,839 million for the comparative prior period, indicating an impressive growth of 20.87 percent, on the back of improved volumes and spreads. Non-interest income for the period was reported at Rs1,603 million as against Rs1,770 million for the comparative prior period.

Non-markup expenses were reported at Rs4,385 million for the current year as against Rs3,497 million reported for the comparative prior period. Despite high inflation levels and expansionary costs, growth in expenses was restricted at 25.38 percent over the previous year mainly due to cost rationalisation measures and prudent expense control policies and discipline. The bank is now operating with a network of 460 branches (December 2023: 443 branches) and plans to open 100 new branches during the year 2024. The bank’s deposits registered an increase of 6.52 percent when compared to December 31, 2023, ending at Rs551,659 million at March 31, 2024, surpassing the Rs550 billion benchmark. Period end CASA mix improved to 79.99 percent as against 79.22 percent at December 31, 2023.

The bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs218,551 million as at March 31, 2024, 6.22 percent higher than the year end 2023 level. Net investments increased by Rs15,405 million or 4.96 percent from the year-end balance of Rs310,341 million, ending at Rs325,746 million as at March 31, 2024. As at March 31, 2024, the bank’s non-performing loans to total advances ratio has reduced to 4.26 percent (December 2023: 4.90 percent), with specific coverage at 81.11 percent (December 2023: 80.01 percent) and overall coverage including the expected credit loss provision under IFRS 9, financial instruments, clocking at 97.80 percent.

The bank remains adequately capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.92 percent at March 31, 2024. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratios currently stand at 187.11 percent and 167.89 percent respectively, comfortably above the regulatory requirements. The bank remains focused on maximising shareholder value through our customer focused business strategy aimed at serving the needs of our customers across all business segments.