Wednesday, May 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US reaffirms support for Pakistan’s security challenges

US reaffirms support for Pakistan’s security challenges
Web Desk
1:00 PM | May 01, 2024
National

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Washington supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

Briefing the Newsmen in Washington, Vedant Patel said that United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights,” he said.

Patel further said that our partnership with Pakistan on security issues includes a high-level counter terrorism dialogue, funding robust counter terrorism capacity, and building programmes and supporting a series of US and Pakistan Military-To-Military engagements.

Replying to a question, Vedant Patel said that acting under secretary for political affairs john bass is on visit to Doha and Islamabad.

“In Doha he’ll meet with senior Qatari Officials and other Diplomatic Missions to discuss support for Afghanistan and other shared security interests in the region, and in Islamabad we expect him to meet with Senior Pakistani Officials and discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues as well,” he added.

Gen Asim addresses conference on Pakistan-UK regional stability

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1714542418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024