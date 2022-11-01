Share:

LAHORE-As many as ten junior category competitions will take place on the first day of the Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) being organized at Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Athletes from the hosts Pakistan, Oman, Egypt, Iran, Nepal and other countries will compete with each other during the first day’s contests. Earlier, the process of weighing players and drawing procedures was completed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua (R), along with PTF CEO Omar Saeed and Pakistan Head Coach Yousef Karami, distributed official kits and tracksuits among Pakistan athletes at Liaquat Gymnasium.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s Haroon Khan, who will feature in the -58kg category contest, said: “We are well prepared for the event. We are not complacent and are taking every fight seriously against the world’s best players,” Haroon said. “Thanks to our coaches, who have imparted us the latest skills through strenuous training schedules on the modern lines for this mega championship. We will try to give our best to win a medal for the country.”

Female athlete Naqsh Hamadani, who will compete in the -53kg category, said: “We will try to give out hundred percent and our eyes are on the podium finish as we want nothing less than winning laurels for our country.”

Talented Saad Asif, who is to take on his opponent in the junior category of male +73kg contests, said: “It is a great honour for me to represent the country in Asia’s biggest event. We, the juniors, have full support of coaches and senior players during the training sessions and by featuring in this prestigious event, we will gain a lot by playing alongside the world’s best players.”