ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz
Memon has banned 12 cooperative-housing societies from new allotment to buyers over noncompletion of layout plans (LOP) and building
designs from the federal apex agency. According to a notification issued here, there will be
a complete ban on new membership/ transfer
of plots in these societies, until the layout plan
is approved by the concerned development authority. Whereas the sale of newly built houses
is subjected to the approval of the Registrar
Co-operative Housing Society, said the notification. The housing societies include the Federal
Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Federation of Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Services Cooperative Housing Society, and
Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society.
Farming Cooperative Housing Society and NA
Employees Cooperative Housing Society.