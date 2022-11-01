Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz

Memon has banned 12 cooperative-housing societies from new allotment to buyers over noncompletion of layout plans (LOP) and building

designs from the federal apex agency. According to a notification issued here, there will be

a complete ban on new membership/ transfer

of plots in these societies, until the layout plan

is approved by the concerned development authority. Whereas the sale of newly built houses

is subjected to the approval of the Registrar

Co-operative Housing Society, said the notification. The housing societies include the Federal

Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Federation of Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Services Cooperative Housing Society, and

Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society.

Farming Cooperative Housing Society and NA

Employees Cooperative Housing Society.