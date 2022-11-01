Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has banned 12 cooperative-housing societies from new allotment to buyers over non-completion of layout plans (LOP) and building designs from the federal apex agency.

According to a notification issued here, there will be a complete ban on new membership/ transfer of plots in these societies, until the layout plan is approved by the concerned development authority. Whereas the sale of newly built houses is subjected to the approval of the Registrar Co-operative Housing Society, said the notification. The housing societies include the Federal Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Federation of Employees Co-operative Housing Society, Services Cooperative Housing Society, and Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society. Farming Cooperative Housing Society and NA Employees Cooperative Housing Society. Similarly, Cabinet Division Employees Cooperative Housing Society, M/O Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Senate Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society, IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society and CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society were also included in the list.