In another incident of sexual assault, a 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a labourer at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar.

According to details, the incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Chaweka tehsil, where a labourer – identified as Yousuf – raped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint.

The accused along with his armed accomplice fled away from the scene after raping the girl. The girl was later shifted to District Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the two accused and launched search operation.

Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Pir Shah area, where an unknown accused kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.

The accused after raping the girl fled away from the crime scene. The police have registered case of the incident and moved the rape-victim to the district hospital.