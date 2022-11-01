Share:

KHANEWAL - The district administration

has impounded 333 smoke

emitting vehicles and imposed

heavy fine on various industrial units for causing smog and

environmental pollution in the

last two months, during the ongoing smog prevention drive.

This was disclosed by Assistant

Director Environment Sarfraz

Anjum during a meeting of the

District Anti-Smog Committee

held on Monday.

During the last two months,

he said, 41 cases had been

registered against the farmers

accused of burning crops residue, while four brick kilns had

been sealed, a fine of over Rs

one million had been imposed.

An FIR was registered against

one owner for not converting

the kilns on the latest zigzag

technology. He briefed the committee members that a fine of

Rs 471,000 had been imposed

on the owners while one industrial unit was also fined with

Rs 50,000 for causing environmental pollution and smog.

Speaking on the occasion,

Deputy Commissioner (DC)

Omer Iftekhar Sherazi said

that the provincial government

had directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against

the violators of smog preventive measures. He said that

special powers had been given

to environment department,

agriculture, district regional

transport authority (RTA), traffic police and local government

for action against violators. The

deputy commissioner directed

officers concerned to ensure

strict action against the farmers involved in burning of crops

residue. He said that crackdown would continue under

zero tolerance policy and added that no negligence would be

tolerated in that regard