KHANEWAL   -    The district administration 

has impounded 333 smoke 

emitting vehicles and imposed 

heavy fine on various industrial units for causing smog and 

environmental pollution in the 

last two months, during the ongoing smog prevention drive. 

This was disclosed by Assistant 

Director Environment Sarfraz 

Anjum during a meeting of the 

District Anti-Smog Committee 

held on Monday.

During the last two months, 

he said, 41 cases had been 

registered against the farmers 

accused of burning crops residue, while four brick kilns had 

been sealed, a fine of over Rs 

one million had been imposed. 

An FIR was registered against 

one owner for not converting 

the kilns on the latest zigzag 

technology. He briefed the committee members that a fine of 

Rs 471,000 had been imposed 

on the owners while one industrial unit was also fined with 

Rs 50,000 for causing environmental pollution and smog. 

Speaking on the occasion, 

Deputy Commissioner (DC) 

Omer Iftekhar Sherazi said 

that the provincial government 

had directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against 

the violators of smog preventive measures. He said that 

special powers had been given 

to environment department, 

agriculture, district regional 

transport authority (RTA), traffic police and local government 

for action against violators. The 

deputy commissioner directed 

officers concerned to ensure 

strict action against the farmers involved in burning of crops 

residue. He said that crackdown would continue under 

zero tolerance policy and added that no negligence would be 

tolerated in that regard