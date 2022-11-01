KHANEWAL - The district administration
has impounded 333 smoke
emitting vehicles and imposed
heavy fine on various industrial units for causing smog and
environmental pollution in the
last two months, during the ongoing smog prevention drive.
This was disclosed by Assistant
Director Environment Sarfraz
Anjum during a meeting of the
District Anti-Smog Committee
held on Monday.
During the last two months,
he said, 41 cases had been
registered against the farmers
accused of burning crops residue, while four brick kilns had
been sealed, a fine of over Rs
one million had been imposed.
An FIR was registered against
one owner for not converting
the kilns on the latest zigzag
technology. He briefed the committee members that a fine of
Rs 471,000 had been imposed
on the owners while one industrial unit was also fined with
Rs 50,000 for causing environmental pollution and smog.
Speaking on the occasion,
Deputy Commissioner (DC)
Omer Iftekhar Sherazi said
that the provincial government
had directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against
the violators of smog preventive measures. He said that
special powers had been given
to environment department,
agriculture, district regional
transport authority (RTA), traffic police and local government
for action against violators. The
deputy commissioner directed
officers concerned to ensure
strict action against the farmers involved in burning of crops
residue. He said that crackdown would continue under
zero tolerance policy and added that no negligence would be
tolerated in that regard