The people of Gilgit Baltistan are celebrating the 75th liberation anniversary of their territory on Tuesday.

On November 1, 1947, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan raised the flag of their freedom against the Kashmiri Maharaja, declaring an independent state and joining Pakistan.

The main event of the day will be held at the historic Chinar Bagh Gilgit, which will be graced by President Dr Arif Alvi as chief guest, who will hoist the national flag.

An Azadi parade will be held at Helipad ground in which jawans of Pakistan Army, Gilgit Baltistan Scouts and Frontier Constabulary will take part.