Share:

LAHORE-Ahmed Mustafa and John have won the under 80kg and above 80kg titles in the Nayza Pull-ups Competitions held at the Nayza’s sports store in Gulberg.

Ahmed completed 26 pull-ups to win the first position in the under 80kg category, while Haider Sultan was second with 21 pull-ups and Sajid third. In weight category above 80kg, John was winner with 17 pull-ups while Abdul Aziz second position with 13 pull-ups and Rizwan was third.

The competitions were organized under the auspices of Nayza, in which a large number of athletes from across the city participated. The lively Lahorites and families liked the idea of Nayza to engage the youth in healthy sporting activities and rewarding them as well. Rafam Group Chairman Zahid Hussain is keen to promote sports and sportspersons in Pakistan and also wants them to wear the best sportswear to present the very positive image of the country to entire world.