Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the introduction of Cyber Knife Technology in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan.

As per details, A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of CM Elahi in which it was decided to introduce cyber knife technology in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan.

While addressing the meeting, CM Elahi said that with Cyber Knife Technology complex diseases like Cancer and other diseases will be treated free of cost.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that doctors will also be trained on how to use Cyber Knife Technology.