Beijing is all set to warmly welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister is taking a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Le Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’ Republic of China. It was Sharif’s maiden visit to China.

General Manager, Digital Media Wing, Muhammad Abubakar Umer tweeted a video highlighting the preparations ahead of PM SS visit to China.

The roads of Beijing are decorated with Pakistan and China flags ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival later in the day.

The roads of Beijing are decorated with Pakistan 🇵🇰 & China 🇨🇳 flags ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival later in the day. #PMShehbazinChina #RevitalisingCPEC pic.twitter.com/8QODdIHoQf — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) November 1, 2022

Muhammad Abubakar Umer has been appointed General Manager, Digital Media Wing. He has also served as Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media. In 2019-2020, Abubakar did his masters in communications governance from the London School of Economics as a Chevening Scholar. Since then, he has been working with the Institute for Art and Culture as Lead Strategic Communications.

Abubakar has also served for 5 years in Punjab and introduced the very first Digital Media Wing; the third arm of the DGPR to meet the modern day needs of communication with the public. DMW in Punjab provided real-time feedback from the people that helped deliver services efficiently and improved governance in Punjab under CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Later on, the federal government replicated this model and introduced it by setting up DMW under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Islamabad. Abubakar hails from Shakargarh and did his bachelors in computer engineering from LUMS as an NOP scholar. He has worked in the IT field in both the private and public sector. He tweets @abubakarumer