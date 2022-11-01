PPP Secretary General Syed
Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said
Imran Khan was standing on
the temporary crutches of the
provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.
He termed the PTI long march
as a staged furlong march, and
said that the permanent resident of the stable has admitted that he is feeding on the
fodder of the establishment.
“The claimant of One Page Patronage is now slandering and
making accusations that the
long march has been trans formed into the Furlong March
due to non-participation of the
citizens,” he asserted. Bukhari
said the government will comand learn to speak with honor
before speaking against Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”
Kundi questioned: “If Imran
Khan was innocent, why did
he continue to take injunctions
from the courts and why did he
continue to run away from the
Election Commission for six
years in the prohibited foreign
funding case.” He alleged that
Imran Khan robbed the people
with both hands by creating
wheat and sugar crisis. “Wheat
thieves, sugar thieves, gas
thieves, medicine thieves and
agricultural fertilizer thieves
are riding in Toshakhana (treasure house) thief’s today, he contended.