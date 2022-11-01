Share:

PPP Secretary General Syed

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said

Imran Khan was standing on

the temporary crutches of the

provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw.

He termed the PTI long march

as a staged furlong march, and

said that the permanent resident of the stable has admitted that he is feeding on the

fodder of the establishment.

“The claimant of One Page Patronage is now slandering and

making accusations that the

long march has been trans formed into the Furlong March

due to non-participation of the

citizens,” he asserted. Bukhari

said the government will comand learn to speak with honor

before speaking against Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

Kundi questioned: “If Imran

Khan was innocent, why did

he continue to take injunctions

from the courts and why did he

continue to run away from the

Election Commission for six

years in the prohibited foreign

funding case.” He alleged that

Imran Khan robbed the people

with both hands by creating

wheat and sugar crisis. “Wheat

thieves, sugar thieves, gas

thieves, medicine thieves and

agricultural fertilizer thieves

are riding in Toshakhana (treasure house) thief’s today, he contended.