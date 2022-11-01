PPP Secretary General Syed 

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said 

Imran Khan was standing on 

the temporary crutches of the 

provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw. 

He termed the PTI long march 

as a staged furlong march, and 

said that the permanent resident of the stable has admitted that he is feeding on the 

fodder of the establishment. 

“The claimant of One Page Patronage is now slandering and 

making accusations that the 

long march has been trans formed into the Furlong March 

due to non-participation of the 

citizens,” he asserted. Bukhari 

said the government will comand learn to speak with honor 

before speaking against Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

Kundi questioned: “If Imran 

Khan was innocent, why did 

he continue to take injunctions 

from the courts and why did he 

continue to run away from the 

Election Commission for six 

years in the prohibited foreign 

funding case.” He alleged that 

Imran Khan robbed the people 

with both hands by creating 

wheat and sugar crisis. “Wheat 

thieves, sugar thieves, gas 

thieves, medicine thieves and 

agricultural fertilizer thieves 

are riding in Toshakhana (treasure house) thief’s today, he contended.