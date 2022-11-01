ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has geared
up anti-encroachment operations to retrieve
the state land from the illegal possession. On
the direction of Capital Development Authority
Chairman Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman,
the Enforcement Department has conducted
operations in different areas of Islamabad with
the help of district administration and Islamabad Police. Several encroachments and illegal
constructions were demolished with the help
of heavy machinery and about 10 truckloads of
encroachers’ goods were also seized by the CDA
teams. According to details, these operations
started from Islamabad’s Sector H-8 near Shifa
Hospital, where dozens of illegal stalls built on
the green-belt were removed and goods comprising five truckloads were seized. The enforcement
teams cleared green-belt from all encroachments.
Later, the teams moved on IJP Road near Turbo
CNG where shopkeepers had occupied the road
by parking their machines, which were affecting
the smooth flow of the traffic. The teams not only
cleared the areas by confiscating the material but
also dug up the pits with the help of an excavator machine to avoid encroachments again. Apart
from this, an action was taken by the Enforcement Directorate against the showroom owners
in Sector G-8 of Islamabad and all the vehicles
parked on the public thoroughfares including the
footpath were removed and public thoroughfare
including the footpath were cleared