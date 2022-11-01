Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has geared

up anti-encroachment operations to retrieve

the state land from the illegal possession. On

the direction of Capital Development Authority

Chairman Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman,

the Enforcement Department has conducted

operations in different areas of Islamabad with

the help of district administration and Islamabad Police. Several encroachments and illegal

constructions were demolished with the help

of heavy machinery and about 10 truckloads of

encroachers’ goods were also seized by the CDA

teams. According to details, these operations

started from Islamabad’s Sector H-8 near Shifa

Hospital, where dozens of illegal stalls built on

the green-belt were removed and goods comprising five truckloads were seized. The enforcement

teams cleared green-belt from all encroachments.

Later, the teams moved on IJP Road near Turbo

CNG where shopkeepers had occupied the road

by parking their machines, which were affecting

the smooth flow of the traffic. The teams not only

cleared the areas by confiscating the material but

also dug up the pits with the help of an excavator machine to avoid encroachments again. Apart

from this, an action was taken by the Enforcement Directorate against the showroom owners

in Sector G-8 of Islamabad and all the vehicles

parked on the public thoroughfares including the

footpath were removed and public thoroughfare

including the footpath were cleared