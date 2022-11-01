ISLAMABAD   -    The Capital Development Authority has geared 

up anti-encroachment operations to retrieve 

the state land from the illegal possession. On 

the direction of Capital Development Authority 

Chairman Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, 

the Enforcement Department has conducted 

operations in different areas of Islamabad with 

the help of district administration and Islamabad Police. Several encroachments and illegal 

constructions were demolished with the help 

of heavy machinery and about 10 truckloads of 

encroachers’ goods were also seized by the CDA 

teams. According to details, these operations 

started from Islamabad’s Sector H-8 near Shifa 

Hospital, where dozens of illegal stalls built on 

the green-belt were removed and goods comprising five truckloads were seized. The enforcement 

teams cleared green-belt from all encroachments. 

Later, the teams moved on IJP Road near Turbo 

CNG where shopkeepers had occupied the road 

by parking their machines, which were affecting 

the smooth flow of the traffic. The teams not only 

cleared the areas by confiscating the material but 

also dug up the pits with the help of an excavator machine to avoid encroachments again. Apart 

from this, an action was taken by the Enforcement Directorate against the showroom owners 

in Sector G-8 of Islamabad and all the vehicles 

parked on the public thoroughfares including the 

footpath were removed and public thoroughfare 

including the footpath were cleared