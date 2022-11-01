Share:

After two months of extremely devastating floods that wreaked havoc across the country, we have now reached a point where, finally, 70 percent of the area has been drained out. This has opened avenues through which the government can work on reconstruction and relocating people. Enormous amounts of aid were funnelled into the country as well, but it is unclear if the money is being spent most efficiently, considering that millions are still homeless, starving and dying of diseases. Government assistance is necessary to combat this.

The current fear of the flood victims is that with the coming of the winter, their suffering will be compounded. 3.3 million people were displaced and countless homes were destroyed. All of their belongings perished, and now many have been left completely deprived. This is the time when the government should have come through, as it had in the past as well. We have immense experience managing a natural crisis like floods and have a framework already in place for crisis management.

What is more unfortunate is that the country has received millions of dollars in aid from countless global leaders and lending institutions but the World Health Organisation is still reporting a shortage of medicines, food and clothes. Warming equipment like heaters or blankets are absent from donation packages and with the winter coming, this will only result in further deprivation. Not to mention the fact that the health crisis will worsen.

Public attention has shifted immediately from the state in which the flood victims are living in and toward the political turmoil that has taken over the country. The government should be particularly careful about this and bring back the need for rehabilitation in Balochistan, KP, and Sindh particularly. It has promised $1.3 billion that will be used to reconstruct affected areas but there needs to be consistency in the manner in which this aid is spent and distributed. Without this, the situation is unlikely to improve.