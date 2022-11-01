Share:

Rawalpindi - Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Monday has issued again a notice to American deputy medical examiner for recording his statement through video link in US national of Pakistani origin Wajiha Swati’s murder case. The court issued the notice after US Embassy’s official in Islamabad Mike Jetee apprised the judge in writing that the American Deputy Medical Examiner Major Anthony Vinson would be available for testimony via video link on November 2, 2022. The ADSJ summoned the American Deputy Medical Examiner on November 2 for testimony besides issuing orders to Pakistan High Commissioner in USA to make arrangements to facilitate the important witnesses in this regard. It may be noted that Wajiha Swati was kidnapped from Islamabad International Airport by her husband Rizwan Habib soon after her arrival from United Kingdom and taken to a house in DHA-1 where her husband allegedly murdered her on October 17, 2021.