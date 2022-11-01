Share:

LAHORE- The Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament sponsored by Dawn Bread will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club. According to LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, foreign players from Argentina, England and Iran are also participating in this eight-goal tournament. Total eight teams are participating in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes FG/Din Polo, Platinum Homes, Barry’s and Master Paints Black while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Dawn Bread, Diamond Paints and Guard Group. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played today (Tuesday) between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes at 1:30 pm while the second match will be contested between Barry’s and Master Paints Black at 2:30 pm.” On Wednesday at 1:30 pm, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will face Dawn Bread while Diamond Paints will take on Guard Group at 2:30 pm. Similarly, the competitions will continue throughout the week and the final of the tournament will be held on Sunday (November 6) here at the historic Aibak Polo Ground.