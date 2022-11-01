Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez

Waraich on Monday inaugurated the

second phase of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Sadiq

Public School, Junior School Branch.

The health department vaccinated

students aged 5 to 12 years. The deputy hangir, CEO Education Muhammad

Shahbaz Tahir, DHO Dr Khalid Arain,

DHO Dr Anila Ali, WHO representatives, medical officers, teachers and

officers from other relevant departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that

the officers and staff of the health department should conduct the second

vaccination phase successfully

Management Company (BWMC) had

started the geo-tagging process of

manhole covers. He was presiding

over a meeting held here. The commissioner directed a complete survey

of unavailable and broken manhole

covers should be done.

Jahangir directed that orientation

sessions should be held during the

survey and training should be given

to the teams about the geo-tagging.

He directed that the officers and staff

concerned should collect verified information during the survey. After

compiling the data, third-party validation should also be done. Officials of

Bahawalpur Waste Management told

the forum that the process of survey

and geo-tagging was underway and

the collected data would be compiled

systematically. Managing Director of

BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar

said that around 25,924 manholes

had been surveyed in 19 union councils of Bahawalpur, of which 2,631

were broken while 1,056 were without cover. The commissioner directed

that the officers and staff should perform their duties in ensuring no manholes were left open.