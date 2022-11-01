BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez
Waraich on Monday inaugurated the
second phase of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Sadiq
Public School, Junior School Branch.
The health department vaccinated
students aged 5 to 12 years. The deputy hangir, CEO Education Muhammad
Shahbaz Tahir, DHO Dr Khalid Arain,
DHO Dr Anila Ali, WHO representatives, medical officers, teachers and
officers from other relevant departments were also present.
The deputy commissioner said that
the officers and staff of the health department should conduct the second
vaccination phase successfully
Management Company (BWMC) had
started the geo-tagging process of
manhole covers. He was presiding
over a meeting held here. The commissioner directed a complete survey
of unavailable and broken manhole
covers should be done.
Jahangir directed that orientation
sessions should be held during the
survey and training should be given
to the teams about the geo-tagging.
He directed that the officers and staff
concerned should collect verified information during the survey. After
compiling the data, third-party validation should also be done. Officials of
Bahawalpur Waste Management told
the forum that the process of survey
and geo-tagging was underway and
the collected data would be compiled
systematically. Managing Director of
BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar
said that around 25,924 manholes
had been surveyed in 19 union councils of Bahawalpur, of which 2,631
were broken while 1,056 were without cover. The commissioner directed
that the officers and staff should perform their duties in ensuring no manholes were left open.