BAHAWALPUR   -      Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez 

Waraich on Monday inaugurated the 

second phase of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Sadiq 

Public School, Junior School Branch. 

The health department vaccinated 

students aged 5 to 12 years. The deputy hangir, CEO Education Muhammad 

Shahbaz Tahir, DHO Dr Khalid Arain, 

DHO Dr Anila Ali, WHO representatives, medical officers, teachers and 

officers from other relevant departments were also present. 

The deputy commissioner said that 

the officers and staff of the health department should conduct the second 

vaccination phase successfully

Management Company (BWMC) had 

started the geo-tagging process of 

manhole covers. He was presiding 

over a meeting held here. The commissioner directed a complete survey 

of unavailable and broken manhole 

covers should be done. 

Jahangir directed that orientation 

sessions should be held during the 

survey and training should be given 

to the teams about the geo-tagging. 

He directed that the officers and staff 

concerned should collect verified information during the survey. After 

compiling the data, third-party validation should also be done. Officials of 

Bahawalpur Waste Management told 

the forum that the process of survey 

and geo-tagging was underway and 

the collected data would be compiled 

systematically. Managing Director of 

BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar 

said that around 25,924 manholes 

had been surveyed in 19 union councils of Bahawalpur, of which 2,631 

were broken while 1,056 were without cover. The commissioner directed 

that the officers and staff should perform their duties in ensuring no manholes were left open.

