MOGADISHU-The death toll from twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the country’s international allies.

“So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase,” he said after visiting the blast location.

Al-Shabaab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack in which two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the city’s busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire, saying in a statement they had targeted the country’s ministry of education.

The afternoon explosions tore through walls and shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

Somalia’s allies swiftly denounced the bloody siege.