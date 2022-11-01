Share:

Last week, international telecom experts voiced concern over our floundering efforts in implementing the much-touted ‘Digital Pakistan’ policy, meant to increase the permeation of technology across Pakistani society. In a meeting with the Minister for IT, GSMA (a global mobile network operator association) Asia Head raised concerns about policy shifts in the telecom sector. The direct result of the recent policies of the government is that the cost of doing business has increased for telco companies, which means that investment is likely to be reduced as a result.

The telco industry requires consistent investment on part of the companies operating, in terms of infrastructure development, new spectrum auctions, and research and development, if possible. For the government, the next priorities to focus on should be clear. At the top of the list should be infrastructural development. The long and arduous process of laying down fibre-optic cables across the country and developing the backbone of the network must be improved upon. Naturally, the private sector takes the lead in establishing this internet infrastructure, but the government can engage with private companies working on this and help provide them with the right tools and benefits to increase the incentive in improving the network in Pakistan. There is no point in Pakistan’s ‘5G readiness’ if it is only limited to major cities.

Beyond this, there is the obvious investment in skills and access to technology, and more can always be done on this front. Efforts have been made by successive governments to provide tools such as laptops and allow for training, but this has not translated into the tech revolution we would have hoped for. This is because while there is greater access to technology in both education and beyond, there is still large amounts of disparity in relation to regions and the access individuals have depending on where they live.

So an average student might have internet access and a smartphone or computer to take part in the digital economy in urban centres such as Faisalabad, Karachi, or any other major city, but the north and far-flung areas of Balochistan are still struggling to stay online for most of the day, let alone have access to quality internet services that are required to engage with modern applications such as real-time communication or having the ability to work online. Unless there is a change in mindset to allow for greater focus on these two streams, the spectrum auctions and all other initiatives by the government will not result in anything more than a high concentration of digital literacy in specific pockets, while the rest of the country still struggles to keep up with the ‘digital revolution’ with poor connections.