Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday advised his younger 

brother, Prime Minister 

Shehbaz Sharif, not to 

listen to the demands of 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is leading 

anti-government protest 

march from Lahore towards Islamabad.

In a series of tweets 

in Urdu, the former 

prime minister took 

a jibe at Imran Khan 

and his long march 

stating that “the one 

who claimed to bring 

1 million people out 

on the streets couldn’t 

even manage to gather 

2,000 workers.” 

Nawaz Sharif also 

said that he had told 

PM Shehbaz Sharif 

not to listen to Imran 

Khan’s demands under any circumstances. 

“Whether this Fitna instigates a mob of 2,000 

people or 20,000, do 

not listen to his demands (and) don’t give 

him a face-saving way 

out.” He added that the 

prime minister should 

“focus all of his energy 

on serving the people”.

Nawaz went on to say 

that ever since Khan’s 

lies have been exposed, 

the nation has become 

apathetic to his narrative. “He told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the 

DG ISI was forced to 

break his silence in order to tell the truth to 

the nation.”

He said that desp the passage of many days, 

Imran Khan could not come 

up with a clarification. “That 

is why all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing.” The PTI kicked off long 

march towards Islamabad 

on October 28. The march 

commenced from Lahore’s 

Liberty Chowk and will be 

heading to Gujranwala on 

Tuesday (today).