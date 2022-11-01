Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday advised his younger
brother, Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif, not to
listen to the demands of
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is leading
anti-government protest
march from Lahore towards Islamabad.
In a series of tweets
in Urdu, the former
prime minister took
a jibe at Imran Khan
and his long march
stating that “the one
who claimed to bring
1 million people out
on the streets couldn’t
even manage to gather
2,000 workers.”
Nawaz Sharif also
said that he had told
PM Shehbaz Sharif
not to listen to Imran
Khan’s demands under any circumstances.
“Whether this Fitna instigates a mob of 2,000
people or 20,000, do
not listen to his demands (and) don’t give
him a face-saving way
out.” He added that the
prime minister should
“focus all of his energy
on serving the people”.
Nawaz went on to say
that ever since Khan’s
lies have been exposed,
the nation has become
apathetic to his narrative. “He told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the
DG ISI was forced to
break his silence in order to tell the truth to
the nation.”
He said that desp the passage of many days,
Imran Khan could not come
up with a clarification. “That
is why all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing.” The PTI kicked off long
march towards Islamabad
on October 28. The march
commenced from Lahore’s
Liberty Chowk and will be
heading to Gujranwala on
Tuesday (today).