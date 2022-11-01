Share:

Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday advised his younger

brother, Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, not to

listen to the demands of

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is leading

anti-government protest

march from Lahore towards Islamabad.

In a series of tweets

in Urdu, the former

prime minister took

a jibe at Imran Khan

and his long march

stating that “the one

who claimed to bring

1 million people out

on the streets couldn’t

even manage to gather

2,000 workers.”

Nawaz Sharif also

said that he had told

PM Shehbaz Sharif

not to listen to Imran

Khan’s demands under any circumstances.

“Whether this Fitna instigates a mob of 2,000

people or 20,000, do

not listen to his demands (and) don’t give

him a face-saving way

out.” He added that the

prime minister should

“focus all of his energy

on serving the people”.

Nawaz went on to say

that ever since Khan’s

lies have been exposed,

the nation has become

apathetic to his narrative. “He told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the

DG ISI was forced to

break his silence in order to tell the truth to

the nation.”

He said that desp the passage of many days,

Imran Khan could not come

up with a clarification. “That

is why all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing.” The PTI kicked off long

march towards Islamabad

on October 28. The march

commenced from Lahore’s

Liberty Chowk and will be

heading to Gujranwala on

Tuesday (today).