Share:

ISLAMABAD - kistan People’s Party CoChairman Asif Ali Zardari

believes early elections are

impossible under the current

circumstances.

Close aides of Zardari, a former President, told The Nation

that the PPP supremo was convinced that Pakistan Tehrike-Insaf’s long march for early

elections was just a political

gimmick. “Even PTI chief Imran Khan knows that early elections are not possible,” Zardari

was quoted as saying. He said

he was ready for the elections

after electoral reforms.