ISLAMABAD -The export of various items from Pakistan to the Central Asian countries surged by 29% in the first three months of the current financial year, WealthPK reported.

The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan shows that Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan reached $50.923 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to $39.517 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. On a year-on-year basis, exports from Pakistan to Central Asian countries declined by 20% and dipped to $14.231 million in September 2022 against $17.892 million in the same month of the year 2021. In the first three months, imports from Central Asian countries reached $8.733 million. Pakistan had a trade surplus with Central Asian countries which stood at $42.190 million. Pakistan had a trade surplus with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, while a trade deficit was recorded with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan remained the top recipient of export goods from Pakistan, followed by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. The volume of Pakistan’s exports to Kazakhstan stood at $6.478 million in September 2022 as compared to $13.222 million in the same month of the previous fiscal, showing a decrease of $6.744 million. The volume of exports from Pakistan to Kazakhstan declined to $27.736 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal from $28.586 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, registering a decrease of $0.850 million. The trade surplus was recorded at $25.917 million during this period.

Also, goods worth $6.575 million were sent from Pakistan to Uzbekistan in September 2022 as compared to $4.118 million in the same month of the previous fiscal, showing an increase of $2.457. Pakistan’s exports to Uzbekistan were recorded at $20.871 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to $9.702 million during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, showing an increase of $11.169 million. The trade surplus was recorded at $17.324 million during this period. Export to Tajikistan was recorded at $0.696 million in September 2022 as compared to $0.052 million in the same month of the previous year, representing a rise of $0.644 million. Pakistan’s exports to Tajikistan reached $1.131 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal from $0.321 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, showing an increase of $0.810 million. The trade deficit was $1.535 million during this period.

In September 2022, export to Kyrgyzstan reached $0.435 million from $0.103 million in the same month of the previous year, marking an increase of $0.332 million. The total exports from Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter of the current financial year were $1.103 million, showing an increase of 138% as compared to $0.463 million during the same period of the previous fiscal. Pakistan’s exports to Turkmenistan dipped to $0.047 million in September 2022, registering a decrease of $0.350 million as compared to $0.397 million in the same month of the previous year. The export of various goods from Pakistan to Turkmenistan dipped to $0.082 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal, showing a decline of $0.363 million as compared to $0.445 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Pakistan’s trade deficit with Turkmenistan was recorded at $0.619 million, according to the data available with WealthPK.