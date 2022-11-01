Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that extension of Red Zone by the government is the master plan of chaos.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid wrote that the result of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s strategy will result in the date of elections in November. While he added that the plan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will lead to default, it is against the democracy and an approach to get rid of the elections. "They’re here to get the relief instead of giving it," he said.

He went on to say that the election politics of the government has been engraved and that is why the government is spreading terror. He further claimed that the people who brought them are regretting it and he said that the elections will be on time.

Rashid added that the government has failed to charge Imran Khan of the deaths of journalists Arshad Sharif and Sadaf Naeem.

He said that they will have to pass over my dead body to seize Lal Haveli.