Share:

LAHORE -The Punjab government has decided to form a fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons behind the incident of death of Sadaf Naeem, a lady reporter of a TV channel. The committee will include officials from the concerned departments and it will submit its report soon.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) held at the Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting from Rawalpindi via video link.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar and concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The cabinet committee expressed grief over the martyrdom of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem and the participants offered Fateha for the departed soul. Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that prevention of such sad incidents should be ensured in future. He said that Chairman Imran Khan himself paid visit to the house of late Sadaf Naeem and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“A special relief package has already been announced by the Punjab government”, he mentioned. He appreciated that media played a positive role while reporting the incident. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that he was deeply saddened by Sadaf Naeem’s incident. “Punjab government is in contact with the bereaved family.” The meeting also reviewed the security of the ongoing Long March.

Later, the daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem of Channel 5 Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with them and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He presented a cheque worth Rs5 million to Nimra Naeem as financial assistance. He also announced government jobs for the daughter of Nimra Naeem and the husband of Sadaf Naeem as a photographer.

Parvez Elahi paid tribute to Sadaf Naeem’s services in journalism and said we cannot bring her back but will continue to take care of her family in every way. We are deeply saddened and share your grief in this hour of grief, he said. Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking and professional journalist and her services will be remembered forever, he further said.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Assembly Secretary Inayat Lak, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and related officials were also present.