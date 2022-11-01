Share:

BRISBANE-Lorcan Tucker’s knock of 48-ball 71* went in vain as Ireland lost their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup to Australia by 42 runs at the Gabba, Brisbane on Monday.

The hosts got off to a slow start as the Ireland bowlers used the conditions well to keep Australia quiet. Barry McCarthy dismissed David Warner in the third over of the innings before Australia could get any sort of momentum going. Finch and Mitchell Marsh tried their best but they could take Australia to a score of 38/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Things changed soon, though. Marsh and Finch started taking on the bowlers after the powerplay and added the necessary impetus to the Australian innings. Finch was involved in two crucial partnerships of 52 and 70 with Marsh and Marcus Stoinis respectively, which helped Australia in getting to such a competitive total. It was McCarthy once again who brought an end to Finch’s knock while Stoinis struck 35 off 25 balls. Matthew Wade (7) and Tim David (15) also added valuable runs towards the end.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling played some breathtaking shots to start off the Irish innings. They put on an opening stand of 18 runs within just two overs but the Australian bowlers made a quick recovery and destroyed Ireland’s top and middle-order completely. The collapse started with Andrew Balbirnie’s wicket as Pat Cummins cleaned him up with an excellent inswinger. But Ireland then lost two wickets in the third over to Glenn Maxwell and then another two in the fourth over to Mitchell Starc. These successive jolts left Ireland reeling at 25/5 and made it extremely difficult for them to get back into the contest.

But Tucker stepped up and played a brave knock to keep his team in the chase. He built crucial partnerships with Gareth Delaney and Mark Adair. He did the bulk of the scoring in both the stands and also in the ones that followed, carrying his bat right until the end.

Tucker remained unbeaten on 71 from 48 deliveries finally as Ireland got bowled out for 137. Cummins, Zampa, Maxwell and Starc claimed a couple of wickets each while Stoinis also chipped in with one scalp. The win over Ireland has taken Australia level on points with New Zealand but they have played a match more and are still behind on NRR, which has improved to -0.304, though, whereas Ireland’s NRR has dropped to -1.544.

Scores in brief

AUSTRALIA 179 for 5 (Finch 63, McCarthy 3-29) beat IRELAND 137 (Tucker 71*, Maxwell 2-14) by 42 runs.