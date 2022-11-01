Share:

HYDERABAD - A fire broke out in a heavy-duty transformer at the 500 KV Grid Station in Jamshoro district on Monday. According to the officials, the fire erupted in the red phase of the 450 MVA T1 transformer and it also gutted 15,000 litres of lubricant. The incident disrupted the supply of electricity to the TM Khan, Hala Road and Jhimpir grid stations. It took the fire tenders around 2 hours to extinguish the blazes. The officials said it would take more than a

week to replace the burnt transformer and until then the affected grid stations would be supplied power through alternate transformers. Luckily, no casualty was reported in the incident.