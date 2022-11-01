Share:

Fire broke out at a shop located in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh market near Naudero on Monday night which spread and engulfed dozens of other shops very quickly.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. At least 30 shops were completely destroyed by the fire.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted by the fire. Rescue sources said that the fire erupted due to short circuit.