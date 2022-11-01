Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Forest Department lacked about 28

percent of staff to guard

and protect forests and

trees from timber mafia

and wood- thieves, official

sources revealed on Monday. The existing staff also

faced a shortage of proper

infrastructure for the protection of trees sources

said, adding that total area

of forest cover in the region was above 0.66 million acres, including the

land along roads, banks of

canals, deserts, and alike

areas. The department

was offering motorcycles

to forest guards to ensure

strict monitoring of the

trees on forest land, the

sources hinted. The official sources remarked

that 10.9 million indigenous plants were being

installed across south

Punjab under the 10 Billion Tsunami project. Tree

plantation would help

improve natural habitat

not only for birds but also

promote greenery and a

clean atmosphere. “For

the promotion of tree

plantations, the Forest

Department established

special nurseries to provide plants to the general

public against subsidized

rates.