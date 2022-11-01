MULTAN    -      South Punjab Forest Department lacked about 28 

percent of staff to guard 

and protect forests and 

trees from timber mafia 

and wood- thieves, official 

sources revealed on Monday. The existing staff also 

faced a shortage of proper 

infrastructure for the protection of trees sources 

said, adding that total area 

of forest cover in the region was above 0.66 million acres, including the 

land along roads, banks of 

canals, deserts, and alike 

areas. The department 

was offering motorcycles 

to forest guards to ensure 

strict monitoring of the 

trees on forest land, the 

sources hinted. The official sources remarked 

that 10.9 million indigenous plants were being 

installed across south 

Punjab under the 10 Billion Tsunami project. Tree 

Asthama Resort at Khewra Salt Mines: Patients being treated through natural salt therapy

plantation would help 

improve natural habitat 

not only for birds but also 

promote greenery and a 

clean atmosphere. “For 

the promotion of tree 

plantations, the Forest 

Department established 

special nurseries to provide plants to the general 

public against subsidized 

rates. 