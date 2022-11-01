MULTAN - South Punjab Forest Department lacked about 28
percent of staff to guard
and protect forests and
trees from timber mafia
and wood- thieves, official
sources revealed on Monday. The existing staff also
faced a shortage of proper
infrastructure for the protection of trees sources
said, adding that total area
of forest cover in the region was above 0.66 million acres, including the
land along roads, banks of
canals, deserts, and alike
areas. The department
was offering motorcycles
to forest guards to ensure
strict monitoring of the
trees on forest land, the
sources hinted. The official sources remarked
that 10.9 million indigenous plants were being
installed across south
Punjab under the 10 Billion Tsunami project. Tree
plantation would help
improve natural habitat
not only for birds but also
promote greenery and a
clean atmosphere. “For
the promotion of tree
plantations, the Forest
Department established
special nurseries to provide plants to the general
public against subsidized
rates.