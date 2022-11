Share:

At least four people were killed and eight laborers sustained injuries in a road accident, took place in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, four people, including a woman and a child, were killed in a horrific accident between the car and the mini-mazda full of laborers near Chakhan.

Rescue sources said that eight laborers in the truck were also seriously injured, the injured and the dead have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.