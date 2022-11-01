Share:

Descon, Nestle Pakistan, Meezan Bank and UCS won their round matches of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket League played here at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Valencia Cricket Ground.

Meezan Bank defeated the ClearPath team by six wickets in the first match played at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground. The ClearPath team was bowled out for 123 while playing first. Muhammad Irfan scored 49 runs, Abdul Rehman dismissed three players. Meezan Bank team achieved the desired target at the loss of four wickets. Shan Khan played an unbeaten inning of 38 runs, Sohail Ali took two wickets. Shan Khan was given the Man of the Match award for his match-winning performance.

In the second match played, Descon defeated ICI by 27 runs. Descon scored 161 runs for the loss of six wickets. Rana Tahir 54 runs while Syed Mujahid Ali was the prominent top scorer by scoring 41 runs, Hamza Mohsin and Zain Ahmed took one wicket each. Chasing the target, the ICI team was bowled out for 134 runs. Nadeem Abbas scored 37 runs, Umair Shaukat dismissed three players. Rana Tahir was declared the best player of the match by showing all-round performance.

In the first match played at the Valencia Cricket Ground, UCS defeated FFC by 10 wickets. FFC team was bowled out for 78 runs while playing first. Mohsin Naveed was outstanding by scoring 18 runs, Hamad Aziz bowled brilliantly and got four wickets. UCS achieved the desired target without any loss. Hammad Aziz played an unbeaten inning of 40 runs while Muslim Raza scored 26 runs. Hammad Aziz was given the Man of the Match award for his outstanding performance.

In the second match played, Nestle Pakistan defeated TJ International by 6 wickets. TJ International batting first and scored 114 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Saleem Akram scored 19 runs, Naeem Khan bowled brilliantly and dismissed five players. Nestle Pakistan achieved the desired target at the loss of four wickets. Muhammad Faisal played unbeaten innings of 76 runs, Saleem Akram dismissed three players. Naeem Khan was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling.