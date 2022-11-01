Share:

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interes including defence and security cooperation and the overall regional security situation were discussed, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in fall fields.

While ambassador Nicolas expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.