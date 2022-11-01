ISLAMABAD - While PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march is
likely to reach Islamabad by Friday, the government may decide to summon the National Assembly session on the same day. The coalition government, sources said, may continue the upcoming
National Assembly session for a week. The government members in this session will mainly discuss
PTI’s long march. The PML-N government, during
the previous 126 days sit-in of PTI, had also continued the joint sitting of the parliament for some
months. The upcoming National Assembly session
will also start debate over the presidential address.