ISLAMABAD - While PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march is

likely to reach Islamabad by Friday, the government may decide to summon the National Assembly session on the same day. The coalition government, sources said, may continue the upcoming

National Assembly session for a week. The government members in this session will mainly discuss

PTI’s long march. The PML-N government, during

the previous 126 days sit-in of PTI, had also continued the joint sitting of the parliament for some

months. The upcoming National Assembly session

will also start debate over the presidential address.